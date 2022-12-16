The eBay offers today we offer a discount for a Pokemon Violet from Nintendo Switch. The game is now on sale at €49.90 instead of €59.99. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 96.6% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free.

Pokémon Violet is the latest generation game in the Game Freak saga, along with Scarlet. This new chapter takes us to a large open world to explore freely, capturing wild Pokémon and facing the gyms of Paldea and completing other missions.

A picnic in Pokémon Violet

