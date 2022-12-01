Today’s eBay offers offer us a discount for Pokémon legends Arceusnow priced at €39.90, instead of €59.99. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is monclick-italia with 97% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

In our review we explained to you that “Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a splendid experiment, but we are convinced that many players will regret the most iconic features that Game Freak has sacrificed in the new exploratory and single player approach. The Japanese developer has taken the right path in trying to renew a series that really needed it, and now it just has to find the right balance, but above all it has to make a decisive step forward on the technical front, because the artistic direction is no longer enough.If the classic formula has tired you, but you still love pocket monsters from Nintendo, Pokémon Legends is definitely the title you need to make peace with the world of Pikachu and company.

The protagonists of Legends Pokemon Arceus

