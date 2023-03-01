The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED in white color. The price is 299€. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is grandestore, with 100% positive feedback and classified as an eBay Premium service for reliability and speed of delivery. Shipping is free. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, G Pay and American Express.

OLED Nintendo Switch is the newest model in the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. It features a larger, higher quality screen, as well as a wider rear stand to support the console. It also includes the new console charging and connection base, which now also includes an Ethernet port for wired connection in TV mode.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

OLED Nintendo Switch

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.