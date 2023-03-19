The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a Nintendo Switch in the bundel for Mario Day, which includes a copy of Super Mario Odyssey and sticker stickers featuring characters from Super Mario Bros. The Movie. The discount is €10 off the official recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is grandestore, with 100% positive feedback and also classified as an eBay Premium service, for reliability and shipping speed, which is free. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

This bundle Nintendo Switch was made available on Mario Day 2023. It includes a standard Nintendo Switch, which allows you to play in both handheld mode and TV mode. In addition, it includes the Super Mario Odyssey game, a 3D platformer loved by critics and audiences.