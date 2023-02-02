There is now a new eBay Italy coupon which allows you to get one 10% off% across a range of products and categories. The code to enter is PIT10PERTE2023 and can be applied to a range of purchases, including video games (although very little is currently available), consoles, computing and more. Let’s see all the details precisely.

The discount code PIT10PERTE2023 it is valid from 2 February to 31 December 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. The discount is 10%, as mentioned, and has no minimum. The code can be used up to 6 times for each user and a discount of no more than €50 can be applied to each use. In total, therefore, each account can get a maximum discount of €300 divided over six purchases.

The categories included in this eBay promotion are as follows:

Home, furniture and DIY

Fixed and mobile telephony

TV, audio and video

Informatics

Cars and motorcycles: spare parts and accessories

Domestic appliances

Garden and outdoor furniture

Beauty and health

Sports and travel

Clothing and accessories

Video Games and Consoles

Creative hobbies

Musical instruments

Commerce, office and industry

Watches and jewellery

If you are looking for offers, you can for example find a series of discounts divided by category at the following addresses:

The discount does not apply to any salesperson, but only on a specific list decided by eBay. However, it is a very long list that includes the best known professional sellers, such as monclick-italia, eshopping.srl, neophoniastore and more. If you want to see a complete list you can view it to this address.

Tell us, is there something you would like to buy with the eBay Italia discount, or will you be exploring the offers in search of the best deal?

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.