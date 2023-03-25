Today’s eBay offers allow us to buy a Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The reported discount is €153.90, or 17%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra offers a 6.7-inch full HD OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It mounts a 4,600 mAh battery with 125 Watt TurboPower fast charging. It has Ready For functionality, which allows you to wirelessly and instantly connect to a TV or PC to play games, make video calls and use your phone’s apps on a big screen. It also has a 200MP triple camera and a 60MP selfie cam.