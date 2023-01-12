The eBay offers today we offer a discount for one Motorola Edge 30 Neo smartphone from 8+128GB. The current price is €289.99, instead of €359.90. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson it’s btobshop, with 99.5% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free.

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo offers a 6.28-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The battery is 4,020 mAh, with a 68 W charger and wireless charging supported. It’s Dual Sim. The camera is 64MP. Measures ‎15.29 x 7.12 x 0.77 cm.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.