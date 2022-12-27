The eBay offers today we offer a discount for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hopenow priced at €29.90 instead of €59.90. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is monclick-italia with 96.1% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. This price is even lower than that of Black Friday 2022.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the recent game from Ubisoft Milano and Nintendo. In our review we explained to you that “Although stretched by the understandable new ambitions of its creators, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a clear reconfirmation, which manages to significantly expand the already brilliant mechanics of its predecessor and once again offer an experience of great value on Nintendo Switch for any type of enthusiast. Too bad it doesn’t completely recapture the magic of Kingdom Battle, due to a less impeccable progression and a balance that cannot fully withstand the landslides of the many new features introduced. Highly recommended, but we believe that the potential of whoever is at the reins of the project can reach higher peaks than this.”

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

