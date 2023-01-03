The eBay offers today we offer a discount for the Forspoken pre-order: the current price is 59.99€, instead of 79.99€. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson it’s gamesemovieshop, with 97% positive feedback. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free. This version of the game is EU, i.e. packaging in English and texts in Italian.

Forspoken is Square Enix’s open-world action RPG, coming January 24, 2023 to PS5 and PC. The game puts us in the role of Frey, a girl who has been transported from New York to Athia, a magical world where the girl has elemental powers that she will have to use to defeat the Tantas, corrupt matriarchs who rule the region.

Frey can use various magical powers

