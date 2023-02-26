The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a Apple iPhone 14 128GB. The reported discount is €240, or 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is eshopping.srl with 99.2% positive feedback. It is also listed as an eBay Premium seller, due to its reliability and shipping speed. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

Apple iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It has a camera system that records in Cinema Mode at 4K Dolby Vision at 30 FPS, without forgetting the Action mode which promises the creation of stable shots without jolts. This model also offers a very useful function, namely “Accident Detection”: a life-saving technology that calls for help if you can’t. The battery promises up to 20 hours of video playback.

Apple iPhone 14

