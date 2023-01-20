The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a Apple MacBook Air 8+256GB. The reported discount compared to the average price is €160, or 12%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is eshopping.srl, with 99.3% positive feedback. It is also categorized as an eBay Premium Service for shipping speed and reliability. Shipping is free and takes place in three days. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

Apple MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and three array microphones, with a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio. The battery promises up to 18 hours of use.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Apple MacBook Air

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.