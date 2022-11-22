Through eBay we can see the best offers of the Black Friday, themed technology, video games and more. For example, among the discounted products of this period we can find a set LEGO Harry Potter (71043) Hogwarts Castle at €399 instead of €479.98. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is vendiloshop_it, with 99.6% positive feedback. The seller is also listed as an eBay Premium Service for speed and reliability. It is also an authorized LEGO retailer. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

The Hogwarts Castle LEGO Harry Potter (71043) set offers 6,020 pieces, and allows you to create the castle of the film saga, with towers, turrets, halls, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow and Hagrid’s hut. And with 4 minifigures and 27 microfigures, including students, professors and statues, plus 5 Dementors.

