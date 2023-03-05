Through eBay Italy it is possible to do the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon pre-orderto be released on Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The discount is €5, or 8%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is game_electronic_virz, with 99.9% positive feedback and cataloged as an eBay Premium service, for shipping speed and reliability. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a new spin-off of the Bayonetta saga. In our test we told you that “Our first test of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was nothing short of positive. The game is very far from the latest Platinum productions, and the care placed in the art direction and its level design has sincerely impressed us. In addition, it does not abandon the action element, offering really interesting fights due to the very special separate control mechanics of the two protagonists. In short, really positive first impressions, which we hope will remain so even when we have finished the entire adventure.”

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

