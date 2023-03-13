The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a Apple MacBook Air 13 inch, 8+256GB. The reported discount is €89.70 using the MARCH23 coupon. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The coupon MARCH23 is available until March 31, 2023 (11.59 pm). It allows you to get a 10% discount on products that cost at least €20 and are part of certain categories. The maximum discount is €100 for each use: the code can be used by each user a maximum of 3 times. The total discount is therefore a maximum of €300 for each person.

The salesperson is pskmegastore, with 98.4% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free.

Apple MacBook Air 13 inch offers an M1 Chip with 7-core GPU, a 256 GB SSD and 8 GB of RAM. The maximum screen resolution is 2560 x 1600.