Through the eBay offersyou can buy a Apple iPhone 14 on sale. The current price is €879.99, instead of €1,029. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is maz.luca, with 99.8% positive feedback. This is a seller categorized as an eBay Premium Service for reliability and shipping speed. The latter is free. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

Apple iPhone 14 it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a camera that records in Dolby Vision 4K up to 30 fps and a battery that promises up to 20 hours of video playback. The water resistance is IP68, which means it resists up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Apple iPhone 14

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.