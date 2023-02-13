The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a Apple iPad 2021 64GB. The discount, using the CASA23 coupon, is 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The discount code CASA23 it is valid from 23 January to 19 February 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. The discount is 10%, as mentioned, but only a minimum purchase of €20 can be applied. The code can be used three times for each user and a discount of no more than €100 can be applied to each use. In total, therefore, each account can get a maximum discount of €300 divided over three purchases.

The salesperson is grande store, with 100% positive feedback. The seller is also listed as an eBay Premium Service for reliability and fast shipping. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free.

Apple iPad 2021 offers a 10.2″ Retina display with True Tone. The rear camera is 8MP with wide angle while the front camera is 12MP with ultra wide angle and automatic framing.

