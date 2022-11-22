Through eBay we can see the best offers of the Black Friday, themed technology, video games and more. Among the discounted products of this period we can, for example, find a pair of earphones Apple AirPods 3rd generation with Lightning Charging Case at €174 instead of €209.90. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 96.9% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen with Lightning Charging Case they promise up to 6 hours of continuous playback (5 if with spatial audio turned on). The charging case promises up to 30 hours of charge.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen with Lightning Charging Case

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.