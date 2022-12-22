The eBay offers today we offer a discount for a Amazfit Bip 3 smart watch, using the code PARTY22. The final price is €33.92 instead of €59.99. You can find the product at this address.

Precisely, the PARTY coupons22 activate a 15% discount on products compatible with the offer that cost at least €15. The code can be used up to a maximum of 3 times for each user and guarantees a maximum discount of €50 each time it is used. In total, each person can then get €150 off. Offer ends December 25, 2022 at 11:59pm.

The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 96.3% positive feedback. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free. Delivery is expected between 28 and 30 December.

Amazfit Bip 3 smart watch it features a 1.69-inch super-wide and colorful HD display. You can easily measure your blood oxygen saturation in just 25 seconds. Includes over 60 built-in sports modes. It is waterproof to 5 ATM. The battery promises 14 days of use.

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.