A new eBay promotion that knocks 10% off selected sellers is now live, which means you can grab the likes of Returnal, Nier Automata, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Resident Evil Village at their cheapest prices yet ahead of release.

It’s worth noting that stock is limited on a lot of items included in the promotion, especially pre-owned and re-furbished consoles, so you’ll have to be quick if you want a bargain.

To grab your 10% off, all you’ll need to do is enter the code PARCEL 10 at checkout. It’s worth noting that a minimum spend of £ 20 is required to activate the code, and it can only be used three times per account for a maximum discount of £ 50.

The biggest discounts are on upcoming releases. You can grab the PS4 remaster of Nier Replicant for just £ 40.36, the best price we’ve ever seen it. Similarly, Housemarque’s bullet-hell, roguelike Returnal is just £ 58.49. That may seem expensive, but with an RRP of £ 69.99 it’s the cheapest we’ve seen it yet. You can read more about the game and the justification behind its price tag here.

For those of you that have been enjoying the Resident Evil Village demo over the weekend, that’s also included in the eBay promotion, although you can grab it for much cheaper from Base on the PS5 for just £ 46.85. That price includes the DLC, too.

You can also pre-order Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo Switch for just £ 42.29, courtesy of Boss Deals – just remember to enter the discount code upon checkout. Do the same if you want to pick up the Mass Effect Legendary Edition on the PS4 for just £ 42.16.

There are plenty of other games, accessories and consoles included in the promotion, too. Nearly 20,000 of them, in fact. To save you time (and money), we’ve left some of our top picks below.

To keep up to date with more deals and promotions like this, make sure you check out the Jelly Deals website and give us a follow on Twitter.

And if you enjoyed playing the Resident Evil village over the weekend but are still feeling baffled about the staggered release of future demos, check out our demo guide for more info on when you can finally explore more of the village and that massive castle.