The eBay offers allow us to buy a standard PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok. The reported discount is 10€ compared to the regular price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is pskmegastore, with 98.6% positive feedback. Shipping is free. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

The bundle includes a PS5 in standard version. In this package you can also find a DualSense controller and cables for power and HDMI connection to the TV, as in any other bundle. God of War Ragnarok is the latest game in the Santa Monica Studio saga, praised by critics and audiences for its quality. It is present in this bundle in the form of a download code.

