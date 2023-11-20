All items on sale at reduced price they will be included in a series of events that the user can access directly from the landing page or from this link .

The closer the Black Friday , the more the hunt for the best offers grows. With the eBay Cyber ​​Weeks two weeks of promotion from November 20th to December 3rd, users can count on many discounted products from the best brands, with free shipping and great customer care.

The many categories of Cyber ​​Weeks

PS5 is one of the many products on sale on eBay

Many categories are involved, from Home&Garden to fashion, but the most significant space will be dedicated to the tech universe, with special offers discounted up to 50% on a wide range of top products, new and refurbished. For smartphones, the special selection will include, among others, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models, as well as the Galaxy Samsung S23 Ultra. In the video games and consoles category, the PS5, PS5 Disk and Nintendo Switch Oled consoles will be on sale, along with other products; in the IT sector, iPads, MacBooks and Samsung Smart Monitors will also be available. All at a discounted price and with free shipping.

In the 2022 edition During Cyber ​​Weeks, 1.2 million products were sold on eBay, of which 50% belonged to the Electronics and Appliances categories. The best-selling items by volume last year were the Nintendo Switch Pokemon Violet/Scarlet Video Game, 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the Toshiba Canvio 2TB External Hard Drive. In terms of value, the ranking changes: the best-selling reference was the Sony Playstation 5 Standard edition + FIFA 23. Followed by the iPhone 13 128 GB Midnight and the Sony Playstation 5 Standard Edition + God of War.

‘The right product to fairer price‘is not just a promise, but a commitment that eBay never stops keeping towards its community of enthusiasts.