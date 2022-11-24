The Black Friday 20022 has finally reached its climax, with many interesting offers for different types of products, whether they are video games, smartphones, smart TVs, PC components and more. Also on eBay you can find many interesting offers, which should not be missed at all. They are in fact in progress i eBay cyberdayswith promotions reaching up to -70%.

The offers are many and our advice is to explore them firsthand, reaching this eBay page.

However, we can still give you some suggestions on the promotions now underway on eBay on the occasion of Cyber ​​edays. If you’re looking for consoles, then you might be interested in Xbox Series X, now available with a small discount that brings the price to €479.90. Finding a high-end console on sale is a dream with PlayStation, but if you prefer Xbox you’re in luck. Also, how not to mention too Nintendo Switchnow available at €259.90, a price worthy of a console full of masterpieces.

Xbox Series X

Changing scope, if you are looking for a smartphone, then you should take a look at the SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G F721 8+256GB in graphite color, now on sale for €729.90.

If you are more interested in the Apple world, then you can take advantage of the discount for Apple AirPods with wired charging casewhich are now available at €119 instead of €159.90.

For those interested more generally in the geek world, we point out that there are many interesting offers, such as the LEGO Harry Potter: Hogwarts Castle set from around 6,000 pieces, which will cause the envy of all fans of the genre.

We remind you that all the products indicated are sold by professional resellers, with very high feedback. Payment is always possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

