Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros has been named as one of the official titles of the 2023 Olympic Esports Series, hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Olympic Esports Series 2023 is an international eSports competition, created by the IOC in collaboration with international federations and publishers. Nine sports are the protagonists of the competitions. Qualifying for the different disciplines will begin in March and the Finals, the highlight of Olympic Esports Week 2023, will take place at the Suntec Center in Singapore from June 22-25.

David Lappartient, Chair of the IOC Esports Liaison Group, commented: “The Olympic Movement brings people together in peaceful competition. The 2023 Olympic Esports Series is a natural continuation of this, with the ambition to create more opportunities for both players and for fans of elite competition. We look forward to seeing some of the world’s best players compete on this global stage and to explore all the opportunities together – in health, wellness, education and innovation.”

Konami President Hideki Hayakawa added, “We are delighted to be able to contribute to the promotion of baseball through our participation in the Olympic Esports Series. Konami has always been a proud supporter of the development of the WBSC eBaseball community. By partnering with the WBSC in its vision to increase the influence of eBaseball and baseball and softball fans, Konami will continue, alongside the WBSC, to promote and support the sustainable development of eBaseball.”