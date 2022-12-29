Ebanie Bridges, from boxing to Onlyfans… two times world champion

There boxer Ebanie Bridges disembarks on Only Fans. Star player in the ring where she has held the IBF female bantamweight title since March 2022 (in her last defense against Shannon O’Connell she unleashed a victory by technical knockout, the fourth in her career out of 10 matches played with only one defeat) and now also on the social front.

“I joined OnlyFans, my page is active, you can join now, I’m pretty excited about it. I will show everyone my exclusive content and all the things I can’t share on Instagram,” said the 36-year-old boxing. And for Christmas she gave her fans a photo dressed as Santa Claus that warmed up her social page …

Ebanie Bridges, boxing and Onlyfans: but also a degree in mathematics

Ebony Bridges it is very versatile: from the ring to Onlyfansbut the 36-year-old Aussie also has one degree in mathematicsone in physical education it’s a master’s degree which allows her to teach. Speak out 3 languages (English, Portuguese and Spanish) and has a black belt in karate. The soccer? Her heart beats for the Leeds. A woman full of surprises…





Subscribe to the newsletter

