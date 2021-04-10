A boxing evening at the SSE Arena in London gave away one of the best matches female that have been seen in recent times. With the heat of the moment, some even ventured that it has been of the best in history. It was about the clash of this Saturday between Shannon Courtenay and Ebanie Bridges that ended with a picture shocking.

The british punished harshly to his Australian rival. In such a way that Bridges’ eye was completely swollen and closed: pure eyelid, all inflammation.

Ebanie had already been in the center of the scene when participating in the weigh-in in underwear, what had been worth harsh criticism from his rival. “They say they want to increase the public; I want that but for the right reasons. There are women who broke their backs to make our way and not to put us in this position and talk about underwear,” Courtenay said.

Then he added: “I have a 14-year-old daughter, my coaches have daughters, I want to be a good example; I want to show my work, my dedication, which is what brings us here, not showing off our body.”

The situation motivated Mikaela Mayer, world champion, to defend her fiercely: “I wear what makes me feel sexy and safe and she you have the right to do the same“he wrote on his Twitter account.

The previous one had already been spicy and the fight was not without great impacts. It was left in view with the tremendous punishment that Bridges received in his left eye, which, however, did not stop him from reaching the cards in all a show of bravery.

Anyway, the victory went to Courtenay, who took the cards unanimously (97-94; 98-92; 98-92) and won the bantamweight world title of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Photo Courtenay hits while Bridges tries to defend himself. Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

