Interceptions, 41 bis, separation of careers and life imprisonment: surprising interview on the themes of Justice

In the storm that overwhelmed him, until rumors circulated about his resignation, Charles Nordio he finds a truly unexpected assist, from someone who couldn’t be further from him on a political level. Mirko Mazzali he is in fact an expert criminal lawyer – he has dealt with the G8 and various social centers, but also with Iman Fadil – as well as a well-known political figure in Milan, where he was a city councilor with Giuliano Pisapiathen delegate of Joseph Sala for the suburbs and currently councilor for security of the ninth district. Yet it was he who rushed to the rescue of the Minister of Justice of the more right-wing post-war government: “Politics has nothing to do with it, it’s a technical question. Nordio is right because he talks about things he knows, while many politicians talk out of turn about justice, using aberrant expressions such as ‘penal offence’, a serious repetition, given that there are no civil or administrative offences. When someone who has dealt with it professionally for so many years talks about it, you can feel the difference”.

Why is Nordio right about wiretapping?

“Eavesdropping is useful, the problem is abuse. Sometimes interceptions are a kind of ‘net’ that is cast to trawl, perhaps with the help of trojans. Obviously they are authorized in advance by the Judge, so they are not arbitrary, but in professional practice I have seen them used as the only investigative activity and the only piece of evidence to reach conviction sentences. Interceptions must be made, but only in certain cases and in the face of certain indications. Instead, they are often carried out for only hypothetical crimes. Let’s take the case of the alleged abuse of office by Juventus: wiretaps were in progress for a reason and then another hypothesis of crime arose”.

But if wiretaps are used to uncover hidden crimes, why limit them?

“A telephone interception, especially if taken out of context, leaves the time it finds and can even be misleading. And then there’s the issue of newspaper publication. We need to reconcile the right to report with the protection of privacy: ‘pruritic’ interceptions are often spread concerning people who are pilloried, even though they are only being investigated. It is a recently regulated mechanism, but still definitely perfectible”.

So, reform-Orlando isn’t enough?

“Well, she could tell me that! Frankly, it seems to me that, in actual fact, not much has changed. A tightening would be needed, also considering that interceptions, among all, cost us several million euros a year”.

You agree with Nordio on this too, but isn’t it likely that someone from your political side will resent it?

“But no: I think that, out of 100 lawyers, 98 think like me and like Nordio. Regardless of politics.”

What if we interviewed 100 judges?

“Here the percentage would drop, but at least half, in my opinion, would prove us right”

What is your opinion on the separation of careers?

“In my opinion it would help. It is true that numerically there are not many and, compared to the past, corrections have been introduced such as the change of district for those who change careers. However, I would prefer that everyone, after a certain number of years, decide which path to take for the rest of their career. I don’t see why it shouldn’t be like this. Today there is the feeling that judges and prosecutors consider each other ‘part of the same team’ and therefore look at each other with mutual indulgence. Not all of them, thank goodness, but that’s often the case. Instead the judge should be an impartial arbiter”.

The Cospito case has opened up a strong debate on the 41 bis, what do you think?

“It is right to interrupt communications between a mafia prisoner and his criminal group, but the 41 bis is structured with limitations on freedom that go further. The cramped and single cells, the light always on, the possibility of having only one book at a time, time alone or with only one other person… these are all things that have nothing to do with the purpose of banning the communications, but they represent an added affliction, are a form of torture. In Cospito’s case, then, as a lawyer it seems really inexplicable to me, because if the problem is his correspondence with those outside prison, it would be enough to check and censor it. But I’ve been against the 41 bis since much earlier. It seems to me that there is an additional affliction, especially for those with life imprisonment, which has little to do with real security issues”.

The Constitutional Court intervened on the impediment to life imprisonment, declaring it contrary to the principle of re-education of the prisoner…

“It is good that clarity has been clarified, but we must not think that it is a relief or a gift: it is the task of the magistrates to decide when a prisoner can leave because he is no longer socially dangerous. Assessments are made on a case-by-case basis. Life imprisonment violates a constitutional principle, so I don’t understand who is arguing about it”.

Does it seem accidental to you that the debate on the 41 bis reopens a few days after the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, on which many speak of a sort of “negotiation”? And the repeal of 41 bis was also mentioned in Totò Riina’s famous papello…

“Well, these are conspiracies that may also have a foundation, but on which I have no elements. I take it for granted that the 41 bis is opposed by those subjected to it”.

But would you abolish the 41 bis also for the mafia?

“Yes, precisely because most afflictions have little to do with breaking contact. We lawyers have been against 41 bis for some time now and the position of the Union of Criminal Chambers is very clear in this sense”.

Mirko Mazzali, criminal lawyer and councilor of the Municipality 9 of Milan

