Eavesdropping | Leaked discussion: 10-20 Taurus missiles could destroy the Crimean bridge

In the recording, German officials say that Britain and France would have troops in Ukraine to advise on the use of Western weapons systems.

Germany's Air Force met in secret in February to discuss the delivery of Taurus missiles, which Ukraine has long desired.

Taurus are aircraft-launched cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers. With their help, Ukraine would be able to strike the Kerch Strait bridge separating the Crimean peninsula and Russia.

However, the negotiation was listened to by a spy who leaked the recorded conversation to the Russian state-owned RT channel. German authorities confirmed to the US For The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the tapes are authentic.

German newspaper Die Welt however, says that the country's Ministry of Defense has said that it cannot say with complete certainty whether the leaked tape has been edited. According to the ministry, the conversation took place on the Webex video calling platform.

Demonstrators demand the delivery of Tauruses to Ukraine in Freiburg, Germany on Tuesday.

For now Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has refused to deliver Taurus, even though France and Britain have given Ukraine missiles with a range of about 250 kilometers. On Friday news agency Bloomberg reported that Britain is trying to get Germany to supply Taurus to Ukraine.

“This [Taurus] is a very long-range weapon, and Germany cannot do what Britain and France do,” said Scholz last week.

According to Scholz, delivering the Tauruses to Ukraine would mean that German troops would also have to be sent to the country to operate them.

In the recording, it is claimed that British, French and American troops are in Ukraine instructing the locals in the use of Western weapon systems. The countries in question have previously denied that their soldiers are in Ukraine.

Jo Scholz's statement last week, in which it was hinted that British and French troops are in Ukraine, caused an uproar in Britain.

“The use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles in Ukraine, and the choice of targets, is the responsibility of the Ukrainian army,” the British Prime Minister answered Scholz at the time Rishi Sunak.

The Storm Shadow missile on display in Paris last June. In France, the missile is called Scalp.

On tape Taurus is discussed very openly and in detail. Chief of the German Air Force Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz is heard saying, according to the WSJ, that Ukraine would need 10-20 Taurus missiles to destroy the Kerch Strait bridge. According to Gerhartz, Germany could send a hundred missiles to Ukraine.

Also according to Die Welt, the recording discusses how it would be possible to destroy the bridge with missiles.

“There's no real reason why we can't do this; it just depends on political 'red lines,'” Gerhartz said, according to the WSJ.

On the tape, Gerhartz gives his subordinates the task of presenting missile deliveries to the country's defense minister.

Former President of Russia and current Vice President of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the recording on social media in his polemical way.

“Our historical enemies, the Germans, have become our arch-enemies again,” he wrote.

Ukraine has struck the Crimean peninsula occupied by Russia in 2014 several times even without Taurus missiles. In October 2022, the Kerch Strait Bridge was closed for months due to a powerful explosion, although Ukraine never claimed responsibility.

Most recently on social media the night before Sunday explosions were reported In Feodosija, west of the Kerch Strait. The bridge crossing the strait was closed to traffic.