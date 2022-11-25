from Anna Fregonara

Flavors are felt with all five of our senses, because when choosing food they can count on more visual, olfactory or tactile clues than the taste itself

It seems the expression eat with your eyes comes from the ancient Romans, who knew how to feel mouth watering snapped by eating with his eyes, in fact, the dishes of the banquets offered to the divinities during the funeral rites, which ordinary mortals could not touch.

Engine of evolution We have all experienced it by observing a desirable dish: it corresponds to the moment in which some glands produce saliva which, thanks to the mechanical help of chewing, favors chemical reactions and prepares us to ingest and digest food. According to neuroscientist Gordon Shepherd, the search for flavor was the prime factor involved in brain expansion of primates. Today it is known that the perception of flavour, and consequently the formation of our preferences at the table, does not depend only on the sense of taste, as is often thought. an experience that involves all five senses, explains Carol Coricelli, researcher in cognitive neuroscience at Western University of London, Canada, author with Sofia Erica Rossi of the book Guide for hungry brains (il Saggiatore).

View Visual information is the first we rely on. See color food is one of the main elements that allows information to be extracted quickly, even from a distance, underlines the researcher. Thanks to mechanisms inherited from our ancestors, we recognize from the nuances of color if a ripe fruit without having to taste it. Sometimes, however, the vision can be misleading. In a dark room, in 1973 the writer Jane Wheatley organized a dinner of steak, hash browns and peas. When he turned on the light, the guests noticed that the steak was blue, the potatoes were green, and the peas were red. Many stopped eating what they had appreciated in the dark because when the canonical colors don’t match the respective foods, our brain warns us. On the other hand, since we were children we learn to associate red with the tastiest tomatoes, yellow with a ripe banana, brown with a sweet cocoa. Seeing the presentation of the food on your plate also affects the flavor. In a 2014 study, Charles Michel, now an artist and TV chef, served a salad prepared with the same ingredients in three different ways. The 66 participants in the experiment rated salad served in an arrangement inspired by one of Wassily Kandinsky’s paintings as much tastier than when it was served with the ingredients stacked in the center of the plate or lined up in neat rows. See also Vaccines, HappyAgeing: "Excellent news for the Covid and flu ministry campaign"

Smell Unlike sight and hearing, physical senses that depend on stimulations such as light or sound, smell, like taste, a chemical sense. In fact, it is based on the activity of sensitive receptors, genetically determined, to various chemical substances, Coricelli points out. These receptors are like locks that open thanks to the “key” consisting of a specific odorous molecule with which you come into contact when you smell a dish or food. For instance, coffee and cocoa have over 600 key odor molecules, the strawberry has about half, the banana about twenty. Once in the mouth and from here to the nasal cavity, these molecules bind to the receptors of the olfactory nerve cells which send a signal to the brain. This process only concerns the orthonasal sense of smell, the way we perceive odors in the strict sense. Humans also have a second sense of smell, he said retronasal. Once ingested, food releases odors that would not be perceived outside the mouth. When the key odorous molecules go back up into the nasal cavity following the same route as the air inhaled with respiration, they give rise to the aroma. This is why those who have a cold have a harder time feeling the flavours. Furthermore, according to research conducted at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia by the biologist Joel Mainland, 30% of the olfactory receptors also contributes to perceiving odors with different nuances, which differ from one individual to another. See also School, Cnr: "Contagion is not a place, short useless postponement"

Taste The taste buds, cells nestled just under the surface of the tongue, allow us to recognize the five primary tastes: sweet, salty, bitter, sour and umami (literally savory, derived from monosodium glutamate). Taste is a much more limited chemical sense than smell, in fact its receptors recognize it only a few tastes compared to the hundreds of odorous molecules taken up by olfactory receptors. It is the different combinations and the different quantities of the five flavors that produce the flavors that are perceived, obviously with the help of the other senses, adds Coricelli.

Touch It has been demonstrated that the experience of eating without cutlery – in the case of finger food – can make the dish tastier, with the risk of exceeding the portions. The sense of touch is also activated through hundreds of ad hoc receptors in the mouth, on the lips and on the tongue: they help to define the texture, one of the first physical characteristics perceived when we ingest something, the shape, size and temperature of food. They are all fundamental elements for formulating our assessments, sometimes unconsciously. See also Patients with cancer: how to obtain an online oncology certificate

Hearing It may seem strange, but food has sound. produced by the acoustic vibrations generated by chewing and transmitted to the inner ear. We subconsciously take this into account, and it conveys information about freshness and texture, says Coricelli. A crunchy potato chipfor example, likes it better and produces high-frequency vibrations, however, they are lower those generated by a cookie. Even soft drinks have a sound, that of carbonation: you can hear it when you uncork a carbonated drink and listen to the noise of the carbon dioxide bubbles.