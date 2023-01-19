Parents do everything they can to get children to eat with jaws like vault doors. Smart manufacturers therefore make food in figures. Valess, from the meat substitutes, now has Safari nuggets, so that as a toddler you can suddenly find an elephant next to your broccoli tree. Still curious what kind of conversation that will entail. “So we eat this because we don’t eat animals? But I have to eat rhinoceros?” And what do principled vegetarians think of this: don’t you make the minds ripe for real meat? Children have the right not to eat animals, even if they are fake. And especially if they taste like nothing.

