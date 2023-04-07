There are at least 45 good reasons to cut back on added sugar, according to a new study.

Abundant research has shown the negative health effects of excessive sugar intake, which has informed recommendations to limit consumption of “free” or added sugar to less than 10% of a person’s daily caloric intake.

Still, researchers in China and the United States felt that, before developing detailed sugar-restriction policies, the “quality of existing evidence needs to be comprehensively assessed,” according to the study published Wednesday in The Journal. BMJ.

In a large review of 73 meta-analyses – which included 8,601 studies – high consumption of added sugar was associated with significantly greater risks of 45 negative health outcomes, including diabetes, gout, obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, cancer, asthma, tooth decay, depression and early death.

Free sugars – the type of sugar the authors focused on – are those added during food processing; packaged as table sugar and other sweeteners; and naturally occurring in syrups, honey, fruit juice, vegetable juices, purees, spreads and similar products in which the cellular structure of the food has been broken down, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. This category does not include sugars that occur naturally in dairy or structurally whole fruits and vegetables.

The study “provides a useful overview of the current state of science on sugar consumption and our health… and confirms that eating too much sugar is likely to cause problems,” said Dr. Maya Adam, director of Health Media Innovation and assistant clinical professor. of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine. Adam was not involved in the study.

“Studies like this are helpful in alerting patients that seemingly small changes, such as cutting back on excess sugar, such as sugar-sweetened beverages, can have a significant and positive improvement in health,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of public health at George Washington University who was not involved in the study.

Moderate-quality evidence suggested that participants with the highest consumption of sugary drinks had higher body weights than those with the lowest consumption.

“As a nutrition researcher who served on the 2010 and 2020 US Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committees, I can confirm that dietary sugar intake in the US is more than double the recommended amount (less than 10% of total daily caloric intake) and while the direct impact of sugar itself provides minimal, if any, nutritional benefits, it further replaces the foods that do it,” Linda Van Horn, professor emeritus of preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said via email. mail. Van Horn was not involved in the study.

The connection between sugar and disease

Evidence for a link between free sugar and cancer has been limited and controversial, and needs further research, the study authors said. But the discovery, according to the study, can be explained by the known effects of sugar on weight: high sugar consumption has been linked to obesity, which is a strong risk factor for several types of cancer. The same goes for cardiovascular disease.

“Added sugar can promote inflammation in the body, and this can put stress on the heart and blood vessels, which can lead to increased blood pressure,” said behavioral scientist Brooke Aggarwal. Aggarwal, an assistant professor of medical sciences in the division of cardiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, was not involved in the study.

Highly processed foods, which can contain a lot of free sugar, have been found to increase inflammation, a risk factor for depression.

“Whole carbs take longer to break down into simple sugars, and one part of them – the fiber – cannot be broken down at all,” said Adam. “This means that whole, intact grains don’t cause the same spikes in blood sugar that we experience when we eat simple sugars. Blood sugar spikes trigger insulin spikes, which can destabilize our blood glucose and … be the underlying cause of long-term health problems.”

Reducing your intake

The findings — in combination with existing guidance from the World Health Organization, the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research — suggest that people should limit their free sugar intake to less than 25 grams, or about 6 teaspoons a day. There’s just as much sugar in 2 ½ chocolate chip cookies, 16 ounces of fruit punch, and about 1 ½ tablespoons of honey. One donut has about 15 to 30 grams of sugar, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The authors also recommend reducing consumption of sugary drinks to less than one serving (about 200 to 355 milliliters) per week. That’s the equivalent of up to a 12-ounce soda, Aggarwal said via email.

To change patterns of sugar consumption, the authors believe that “a combination of education and widespread public health policy around the world is urgently needed.”

But there are some changes you can start making on your own.

Be aware of what you’re putting into your body by reading nutrition labels when shopping – even those for foods you may not consider sweet, such as bread, breakfast cereals, yogurts or condiments. These foods often have a lot of added sugar and it builds up, Adam said.

Opt for sweetened water with fruit slices instead of sugary drinks, and have fresh or frozen fruit for dessert instead of cakes, cookies, or ice cream. Cooking and baking at home more often is one of the best ways to reduce your sugar intake, said Aggarwal.

Getting enough, good quality sleep on a regular basis would also help “as we tend to choose foods with more sugar when we’re tired,” said Aggarwal. Cutting back gradually can help you train your taste buds to crave less sugar.

“Our lives will likely end up being sweeter with less sugar in our diets,” said Adam.