Fatty liver is a common disease in Western Europe. Its consequences can be serious. This is how you avoid the disease.

Frankfurt – Unhealthy diet, too much alcohol or too little exercise. All of these are causes of fatty liver. Among other things Fatigue and thirst can be signs be for the disease. Children and adolescents already suffer from the disease and a full 20-40 percent of all adults in Western Europe have fatty liver. However, this disease is not so harmless. This reports that University Hospital Zurich.

Fatty liver disease: the consequences can be serious

Because if you don’t fight the disease, it can have serious consequences. Both liver inflammation and liver cirrhosis can be the consequences. Liver cancer and other secondary diseases including dementia and depression, can be favored by a fatty liver. One speaks of such a fatty liver when more than 50 percent of the liver cells in a person are fatty or the fat content of the organ reaches more than ten percent of the total weight. But the good news is that lifestyle changes can help you heal fatty liver yourself. Healthy eating plays a major role in this.

Proper nutrition is important to you. Among other things at zu high blood sugar you should eat certain foods eat. Leberhilfe.org explains the right diet for people with fatty liver. You should therefore avoid soft drinks, as they contain highly concentrated fructose. Also remove sweet snacks and high-fat products, such as ready meals or junk food, from your diet for the time being. It is well known that alcohol is not healthy for the liver. Better to avoid this one. Because if you suffer from the disease, alcohol is less well tolerated. And smoking should also be avoided, as cigarettes have an unfavorable effect on the course of a fatty liver.

Avoid fatty liver: It is better to avoid it

soft drinks

sweet snacks

Fatty products

alcohol

cigarettes

But what should you eat to get your liver healthy again? What you were advised to do as a child: lots of fruit and vegetables. Nevertheless, fruit should be used sparingly. About two handfuls a day are sufficient. Because the fructose content in fruit is unhealthy in large quantities. It is also important to consume a lot of unsaturated fatty acids. This is contained in olive oil, for example. And don’t forget to drink: above all, enough water. But coffee also protects the liver. This has been proven in various studies on liver diseases and is therefore also recommended in the fatty liver guidelines.

Healing Fatty Liver: Grab These Foods!

Vegetables

Fruit

Unsaturated fatty acids

Water

Coffee

But physical activity can also help with fatty liver disease. Because exercise affects the metabolism, the immune system and body weight, which support the healing of fatty liver. And not only can a decrease help, that too Brain benefits from a healthy lifestyle.