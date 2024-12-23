It is estimated that in Spain more than 15% of the population has fertility problems, as pointed out by the Spanish Fertility Society. This means that one in six couples cannot conceive a child naturally. For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes this problem as a disease that affects both men and women. In recent years, the average number of births has fallen and pregnancies occur after the age of 35 due to different factors.

For example, many of these factors include the food. Just as there are foods that do not favor the health of the body and, therefore, can alter fertility, there are many others full of biochemicals that can help achieve pregnancy. A good example of this is the seafoodsuch as shrimp, clams or mussels, since, Harvard research indicates it as a true aphrodisiac which not only increases sexual relations, but also the possibility of getting pregnant.

The effect of seafood on fertility

Researchers of the Harvard Nutrition Department TH Chan School of Public Health They studied more than 500 couples who had the desire to have offspring. In this research the objective was to see the impact that seafood consumption had on fertility. This is how they found that those who consumed more of this type of food They increased their sexual relations and with them they managed to achieve pregnancy by 92%.

The first hypothesis they found was that, as the number of sexual relations increased, it was easier and more likely to achieve pregnancy. However, shortly after they discovered that It was not only related to the couple’s sexual activity.

Thus, it was proposed as one of the causes presence of the biochemicals that make up seafood and also fish. These foods provide proteins, healthy fats such as Omega-3 and furthermore, minerals such as iodine and iron. All of these are essential nutrients that experts recommend for fertility and pregnancy, since other of their components like zinc They act as an aphrodisiac.





How many servings and what type of seafood to eat

During the research project, those couples who wanted to conceive improved their fertility by eating eight servings of seafood or fish per month. It should be noted that this type of diet was eaten by both men and women. Since studies have supported the improvement of both ovulation and semen.

As for fish, experts recommend the blue type rich in Omega-3 such as salmon, trout, tuna or mackerel. And, in seafood, oysters, shrimp, clams, crayfish, crabs or mussels They are considered good aphrodisiacs. Now, its consumption must be controlled and in moderation.





Eat seafood and fish in moderation

Not everything is always glittering gold, as the saying goes. And, this type of fish and shellfish has always been in question due to the heavy metals they provide. He mercury It is one of the most concerning in the consumption of seafood, so It must be taken into account that the diet must be moderate. Therefore, the US Food and Drug Administration He limited himself to 3 servings a week of this type of food.

Comparing it with the previous study, in which they only ate eight servings a month, it is shown that no need for excessive consumption to improve both libido in sexual activity and fertility. Besides, The latest research also supports the consumption of fish during pregnancyand even well-cooked seafood, since helps brain development of the fetusprevents premature births and has effects on cholesterol and hypertension during pregnancy.





