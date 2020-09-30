Health Tips: Nowadays people often distance themselves from their favorite things because of their fitness. Many things have to be killed while eating. Now, who does not like rice in food? But people consider rice as unhealthy and do not eat rice for fear of gaining weight. Carbohydrates are found in plenty in rice. Those who work to increase energy in the body, but by consuming a large amount of corbohydrate increases both weight and sugar, which is why obese people are advised to eat less rice.
Often some people also have craving to eat rice. Chole-rice, Rajma-rice, Kadhi rice are made in almost every household. Apart from this, Biryani, Pulao, Pea-Pulav, Fried Rice, Manchurian Rice and how many delicious dishes are made from rice, if you want to eat a little rice everyday in food, then eat it with passion. Because now you are not going to be obese by eating rice. Yes, the team of scientists from neighboring country Sri Lanka have found a way to cook and eat rice, which reduces the calories present in the rice. This method is being liked worldwide. If you also make a habit of cooking and eating rice like this, then you will never become fat by eating rice.
Actually, on cooling the rice, the substance named amylose in its starch gets separated from the grains of rice. When you keep this cooked rice in the refrigerator for 12 hours, the molecules of this amylose combine to form hydrogen bonds, converting the simple starch into the registered starch. Regent starch is easy to digest for enzymes present in your body. So when you eat rice after 12 hours, the starch present in it consumes the bacteria present in your intestines, which gives you fewer calories. Another advantage of this is that after eating this starch, your intestinal bacteria increase their numbers, which keeps your stomach healthy and your metabolism works faster. Therefore, by eating such rice, your body burns more calories and sugar also does not increase in the body.
Rice To Like thisOfAnd And do eat
1 allFrom you first Rice To Wash wellFrom 15 minutes till Soak in water.
2 Now 1 tbsp in cooker ToToNut oil ie coconut Of Add oil.
3 Now In this oil Rice To 1 minute till Fry up And Then close the cooker by adding water And On very low heatFrom Cook Give
4 Rice To Cook Cool after HoGave And ThenFrom 12 hours till Keep it in the fridge.
5 12 hours later you Rice To If you are normal HoEat warm on or or again.
Scientists claim that eating rice cooked in this way reduces the 50% -60% calories present in it. Which reduces the risk of weight gain. Apart from this, if you eat such cooked rice for a long time, it can also reduce your weight.
