Eating red meat increases the risk of senile dementia

Eating red meat increases the risk of dementia at older ages. This is the general conclusion of a study published by American researchers who analyzed a massive sample of more than 130,000 people over 43 years to compare their levels of consumption of this type of processed and unprocessed meat with the appearance of dementia symptoms associated with pathologies such as Alzheimer’s.

This is the largest investigation to date that establishes a link between these foods and cognitive health, but the results add to other previous works that have revealed the impact of their consumption on metabolic disorders and diseases such as cancer.

The authors, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and the Broad Institute, have taken advantage of the immense volume of data provided by two large long-term health studies: the Nurses’ Health Studywhich evaluates disease risk factors in women, and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Studywhich analyzes the impact of nutrition on the health of health professionals.

With these two sources they have compiled a record of 133,771 people with an average age of 49 years at the beginning of a follow-up interval of more than four decades. A total of 11,173 were diagnosed with dementia during this period.

In addition to collecting multiple other health data, every two to four years the participants filled out a questionnaire about their eating habits, which the researchers used to classify the population analyzed according to their meat consumption in number of servings per day (a serving was defined as as a portion of about 85 grams, about the size of a deck of cards). In the case of processed meats, the authors equate this amount to two slices of bacon, one hot dog, or one and a half slices of bologna.

13% higher risk

Once the possible influences of factors other than the relevant ones have been discounted, such as family history of dementia, socioeconomic level, and others, the results show that those who eat at least a quarter of a serving a day—or about two servings a week—have 13% higher risk of developing dementia than those who consume less than a tenth of a serving a day, or three servings a month.

This refers to dementia diagnosed during the study period, but in addition a group of 17,458 participants, made up only of women with an average age of 74 years, was subjected to several objective tests to assess memory and reasoning ability. In this case, the researchers discovered that increasing a daily serving of meat is associated with accelerated mental deterioration over more than 1.6 years.

However, the study published in the magazine Neurology has found no appreciable differences in dementia diagnoses or test scores between those who eat a little or a lot of unprocessed red meat, which researchers include beef, pork, lamb and hamburgers. But in order to go even deeper into the risk analysis and investigate less detectable effects, the authors let the participants themselves, a large group of 43,966 people with an average age of 78 years, report their mental state in a questionnaire.

Indicators of subtle deterioration

“Subjective cognitive decline refers to what the person themselves report about recent changes in their cognitive abilities or memory,” the first author of the study explains to SINC, Yuhan Li. “This is often considered an early indicator of possible future cognitive defects or dementia.” Thus, Li points out, these self-reports may reveal a subtle decline that is not yet observable by objective diagnostic methods.

In this case, the researchers did find impairment associated with eating unprocessed red meat, with a 16% increased risk in those who ate one serving or more per day, compared to those who only ate half a serving or less. Regarding the consumption of processed meat, self-assessment questionnaires revealed a 14% higher risk in the highest intake group.

Red meat and processed foods have worried experts for years due to their relationship with metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer included processed meat in group 1 of the highest risk factors for cancer, with red meat in the next lower risk group, 2A. But the link between these foods and brain deterioration has been a pending mystery; As Li and colleagues write, “previous studies have shown inconsistent associations between red meat intake and cognitive health.”

The gut-brain axis

However, for a link between risk factors and diseases to be credible, a biological connection must be found. And, in this case, it exists. The relationship between the digestive and nervous systems has been reinforced in recent times with what is known as the gut-brain axis, a pathway that could be the cause of various neurological ailments in the digestive tract, to such an extent that A possible involvement of intestinal bacteria in Alzheimer’s has been suggested..

Our results may reinforce the idea that the gut-brain axis plays a role in the development of dementia-related diseases. Yuhan Li

— Harvard Chan School researcher and lead author of the study

“Our results may reinforce the idea that the gut-brain axis plays a role in the development of dementia-related diseases,” says Li. The researcher details that red meat contains carnitine, a compound that intestinal bacteria convert into another compound called trimethylamine oxide (TMAO) that could be involved in accelerated cognitive decline, to which is added a possible contribution from saturated fats and salt content of red meat.

In conclusion, the authors’ message is clear: “Reducing the amount of red meat a person eats and replacing it with other sources of protein and vegetable options could be included in dietary guidelines to promote cognitive health,” says the director of the study. , Dong Wang.

The results have also quantified this benefit: replacing a daily serving of processed red meat with another of nuts and legumes reduces the risk by 19% and cognitive aging by 1.37 years, while fish reduces the risk by 28 % and chicken by 16%. “We are confident that our results encourage greater consideration of the connection between diet and brain health,” concludes Wang.