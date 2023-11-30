Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

They are cheap and quick to prepare: ready-made products can be found in every supermarket. But according to a new study, they can also make you sick.

Frankfurt – After cardiovascular diseases, cancer is the second most common cause of death in Germany. There are countless triggers that can lead to the formation of malignant tumors. According to the German Cancer Society, cigarette smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, strong exposure to sunlight or infections are among the known cancer-causing factors. Also the Nutrition plays a crucial role in the risk of canceras highlighted by a study from the University of Bristol and the International Agency for Research on Cancer in France.

According to new study: Highly processed foods can increase the risk of cancer

The research was published in the European Journal of Nutrition at the end of November. The role of obesity in connection with the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as well as esophageal cancer and head and neck tumors was examined. Data from more than 450,000 participants were evaluated.

In addition to smoking status, alcohol consumption as well as gender, physical activity and level of education were taken into account. Over a period of around 14 years, 910 subjects developed tumors in the mouth and throat and 215 subjects developed esophageal cancer.

Anyone who tends to consume more highly processed foods runs the risk of developing cancer in the mouth, throat or esophagus. This could possibly be due to contamination from packaging materials, the heat treatment of the food or additives. At the same time, the consumption of finished products promotes the development of obesity.

New cancer study on processed foods: What are highly processed foods?

These are mostly cheap, tasty and widely available ready-to-eat products “that are intended to replace more nutrient-rich, unprocessed or only slightly processed foods in the diet,” it said research paper. They are industrially produced and contain ingredients that are not otherwise used in the kitchen – such as maltodextrin, hydrogenated oils and modified starch. They often also contain “cosmetic additives” such as emulsifiers, flavorings, colors and artificial sweeteners.

According to the researchers, these foods are considered highly processed:

Prepare sweet or savory snacks

confectionery

Packaged bread and rolls

Sausages

Ready frozen meals

Carbonated drinks

Not just cancer: finished products can also promote other diseases

According to the Cancer Information Service, other research suggests that ready meals are linked to an increased risk of colon cancer. A study from the USA also comes to the conclusion that Processed foods promote various diseases such as dementia can.

According to the German Nutrition Society (DGE), highly processed foods contribute around half of the total energy intake in many countries, including Germany, Great Britain, Canada and the USA. But that doesn’t mean you can’t put a frozen pizza in the oven every now and then. In this regard, the consumer advice center recommends choosing ready-made meals with a high vegetable content or combining them with fresh ingredients, such as herbs or a salad.

And there is also hope in the fight against the disease. A new Cancer drug could make treatments easier in the future. The Curevac boss, on the other hand, expects one soon cancer vaccination. (cheese)