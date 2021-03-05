Ten years have passed since the catalyst of the Arab Spring occurred. The jasmine revolution has had consequences in the daily lives of Tunisians, the middle class has been hit by the outright devaluation of the dinar and generations of productive age suffer from the precariousness of unemployment. Meanwhile, freedom of expression emerges as a good of democracy, raising the question: Is Tunisia on the right track a decade later?

200 kilometers from the capital, is the rural region of Jendouba, one of the epicenters of the revolution and only one button of the socio-economic sample of the country. There appear the faces of those who ten years earlier threw stones against the Ben Ali dictatorship, faces that embody hopelessness. The indebtedness of Tunisia, the flight of tourists after the uprising and the effects of the pandemic make up an increasingly impoverished scenario.

As consequences, a health system plagued by misery, hospital centers gnawed by time and humidity, neglect of medical personnel and lack of access to health services for citizens. Only 5% of the national budget is allocated to health, three times less than recommended by the UN.

However, in Tunisia the resistance takes to the streets in another revolutionary act: grids are made to cover the drains. This gesture, which should be carried out by the municipal administration or the water company, is championed by citizens who mobilize for the well-being of others: in recent weeks, a young woman and a girl have died falling down an uncovered drain. The effects left by the apparent neglect of the State are deadly.

Meanwhile, there is a community that defends human dignity as the main achievement of the revolution. Freedom of expression framed in the use of social networks, traditional media, and even the use of jokes and political satire, are victories of the jasmine revolution. After a decade of the uprising, it is still too early to say if it is on the right track, but one thing is certain: it is walking …