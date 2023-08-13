A worker moves a bale of hay in New Mexico, USA. Sergio Flores (Bloomberg)

Two years ago, María Luisa Pérez lived comfortably with the 500 dollars that her daughters sent her from the United States. With those remittances she could pay the rent for her house, basic services such as electricity and water, and the food she bought at the supermarket. But little by little, the Mexican peso appreciated against the dollar, decreasing its purchasing power.

“Those same 500 dollars that were enough for me to live on, today are enough only for rent and, if I stretch it too much, for a week of food,” says the 58-year-old psychologist from her home in the state of Morelos. “I cannot believe that before the pandemic I went to the supermarket and with 1,500 pesos I could buy beef, vegetables, everything I needed to eat for up to two weeks. Today I went and spent 1,300 pesos just on things for cleaning. I couldn’t buy any food,” she shares.

Pérez is one of more than 11 million Mexicans who have been hit hard by the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the dollar. The Mexican currency has strengthened almost 15% since the end of July 2021 in an atypical episode, since, historically, it tends to depreciate. In the last two years, however, several factors have come together that have increased the demand for pesos: an attractive interest rate differential in financial instruments, the inflow of foreign direct investment, and an increase in remittances from US compatriots. USA, which have broken records under the Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In July 2021, Pérez’s remittances were equivalent to 9,934 pesos. Today, it translates to 8,502 pesos. The difference, in two years, is 1,431 pesos less. To this we must add the increase in the price of goods and services, that is, inflation, which reached a peak of 8.7% per year in August 2022. Despite the fact that it has improved (its last record was 4.8% in July), continues to put pressure on consumers, especially when it comes to food. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the price of processed foods, beverages and tobacco increased 9.8%. Vegetables such as avocados and onions showed big increases in their prices last month.

Pérez has made many changes to his eating habits and has worked offering therapies as much as he can. But there is something that she has had to stop doing that has weighed heavily on her: Sunday breakfast with her friends. “It may seem banal, but for me, who lives alone and has no family in Morelos, it was like soul food for the week,” she says.

More than 11 million Mexicans receive remittances from abroad, according to a 2022 estimate from the Center for Latin American Monetary Studies, a multilateral grouping of the main central banks of Latin America and the Caribbean. More than six and a half million of them are women, like Pérez. In the last year, remittances to Mexico accumulate more than 60,804 million dollars.

María Luisa Pérez Hernández is a Mexican woman who receives remittances from her daughters in the United States. Ma. Luisa Perez

For President López Obrador, this is something to brag about. On several occasions, the president has shared the amounts sent by compatriots as achievements of his Administration. “Thank you very much to our migrant countrymen,” he said on June 2, “this is a fundamental source of financing because it is money that reaches families and the most remote, poor regions of the country directly. This greatly reactivates the economy from below”.

Pérez’s voice breaks when he talks about his daughters who live abroad. She has not seen one of them since 2004, when Pérez left the US permanently. “She lives there under the DACA program, so she cannot leave the country,” says the mother of the family. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program protects nearly 700,000 young people who came to the US illegally as children from deportation.

“The government does not know the pain that families suffer from having our loved ones away,” Pérez confesses. His frustration is palpable. “They stand up talking about how remittances are increasing as if it were a great achievement and the truth is that remittances are a shame for our country” because they expose the lack of opportunities in Mexico, says Pérez.

Another factor in the winning formula for the Mexican peso has been the entry of foreign investment, which, according to preliminary data reported this week by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, is shaping up to be a record year. In the first semester, foreign companies invested 29,000 million dollars, the majority derived from an investment of the profits generated in the country.

If the country’s economy is doing well, that has not been reflected in people’s quality of life, says Yaniré Zamora, 52, who also receives remittances from her husband in the US. A chemical engineer in the coastal state of Quintana Roo, her income as a university professor averages 9,000 pesos a month and fluctuates according to the number of classes she can give. On vacation, for example, she has no income. “Our savings are in dollars, which sounds very nice, but it isn’t anymore,” says the Mexican.

A year before the pandemic, Zamora and her husband, a yoga instructor who lives in the city of Boston, began building a small house in Cozumel. They did not count that their budget would be dramatically reduced in a couple of years. “It’s just a room with a palapa roof. We are super simple, we like the simple life, ”she says. With the inflation of construction materials and the depreciation of the dollar, construction has taken longer than planned.

“We still don’t have doors, but there came a point where we couldn’t continue building and paying rent, so we came here. With what would have been next month’s rent, we are going to put a door, but each time they cost more, ”says Zamora. It’s very hard to live like this because you always have to ask friends to guard the house when she has to go out.

Yaniré Zamora, 52, poses in the Benito Juarez Park in Cozumel, Quintana Roo (Mexico) Yanire Zamora

Both Pérez and Zamora agree on something: if public services such as health and transportation were better, the impact on their income would be softer. This coincides with the findings of the survey that measures poverty presented this week by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval). Nearly nine million people were lifted out of poverty, but deficiencies increased. In 2022, the percentage of the population with an educational gap and access to health services increased.

“Public transportation is bad and insufficient, so we use our bikes when we can and when we can’t, we have to pay for a taxi that charges a lot,” says Zamora. Although she has public medical coverage, appointments take at least three months and medicines are not only not free, but also in short supply.

Pérez, who suffers from a congenital kidney condition, has had to stop seeing his specialist doctor because he can no longer afford it. “Now I went to the doctor at the Savings Pharmacy because he is not going to reach me. I have to prioritize. Either I buy food or I pay for electricity or the water bill, ”she says.

