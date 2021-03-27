Catholic tradition imposes refrain from eating meat good Friday. The precept accompanies the proposal to the faithful of reflection and frugality when the crucifixion of Jesus is remembered.

But in the midst of the social and economic crisis that Argentina is experiencing, deepened by the coronavirus pandemic, eating a barbecue, some butchers vehemently assure these days, is not a “sin” but a true contemporary “miracle”.

This has been made known by the masters of the field from different parts of the country, through posters that have been gaining space at the doors of their shops. In one of these panels you can read, in white on black: “Alto Valle: Eat meat at Easter, it is no longer a sin, it is a miracle!” This, specifically, is exhibited in a local on the corner of San Martín and Bejarano streets, in the city of Neuquén.

The posters that speak of the “miracle” of being able to eat a barbecue.

At the same time, in the town of Leandro N. Alem, 300 kilometers from Buenos Aires and 40 kilometers from Junín, the rural butcher shop El Tropezón placed a sign next to its door that reads a similar slogan.

Both images have gone viral in recent hours and more butchers promise to join the movement.

Beyond the “miraculous” announcement, the prices per kilo of barbecue between the two parts of the country are very different. In the butcher shop in the province of Buenos Aires, a kilo of the traditional asado costs 650 pesos. While in the capital of Neuquén it already exceeds the A thousand pesos. As an alternative, in this city, a kilo of boneless hake is around 500 pesos.

Neuquén capital is one of the most expensive cities to live in the Upper Valle de Río Negro and Neuquén. Its condition as a town fully linked to oil positioned its general prices above the average from most of the localities that are relatively close, in sectors such as real estate, clothing and food.

According to the Institute for Social, Economic and Citizen Policy Research (Isepci) in the last eleven months, 42% inflation has accumulated in Neuquén capital and two satellite cities such as Centenario and Plottier.

At least as far as Neuquén is concerned, not eating meat this next Easter will not be experienced as a Christian resignation but as a saving.

Bariloche. Correspondent.

LGP