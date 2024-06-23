Study shows that those who eat after 9pm are 28% more likely to develop cardiovascular problems than those who eat before 8pm

It has long been known that having a healthy diet is essential for overall health. But, in recent years, science has demonstrated that the time at which meals are eaten appears to have a significant impact on health, especially cardiovascular health. One study carried out by the French National Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Research and published in Nature corroborates the evidence and indicates that eating meals earlier throughout the day reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

According to research, Those who eat their first meal at 9am have a 6% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease than those who eat breakfast at 8am. In the case of the last meal of the day, the increased risk is 28% for those who eat after 9pm, compared to those who eat before 8pm. The authors say each additional hour of breakfast delay was associated with. I.e: eating earlier throughout the day tends to be the most recommended for your health.

According to nutritionist Serena del Favero, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, generally any caloric intake is considered part of the individual’s dietary pattern in studies of this type. This includes not only full meals, but also smaller snacks and snacking throughout the day. Therefore, even small snacks can influence the body clock and impact health-related outcomes.

“This study is extremely relevant because it addresses an often neglected topic in diet, which is the times at which meals are eaten and their synchronization with circadian rhythms. [a área da nutrição conhecida como crononutrição], which are essential in the regulation of various bodily functions, including cardiovascular metabolism.”says del Favero.

To achieve results, the Researchers analyzed data from more than 100,000 people, with an average age of 42 years. Based on the volunteers’ food records, they investigated whether there was any association between the times of food intake, the time spent fasting and the development of cardiovascular diseases.

In approximately 7 years of follow-up, there were 2,036 cardiovascular incidents: 988 cases of cerebrovascular diseases (253 records of stroke and 765 of transient ischemic attacks) and 1,071 cases of coronary diseases (162 records of myocardial infarction, 428 of angioplasty, 89 for acute coronary syndrome and 428 for angina pectoris).

“The results of the study are quite revealing and have important implications for people’s lives, especially considering modern eating habits. The fact that delaying your first meal by just one hour can increase your risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 6% shows how even small changes in eating times have a significant impact on your health.”says the nutritionist.

The authors also found that the duration of overnight fasting is also associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. In other words: those who adopt a longer interval between the last meal of a day and the first meal the following day tend to have fewer cardiovascular diseases. Despite this, care must be taken when defining the fasting period. According to the Einstein specialist, the maximum “recommended” fasting time between one day and another to avoid health risks depends on several factors, including the individual’s general health status and nutritional adequacy during periods of eating.

Intermittent fasting precautions

The nutritionist says that intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary practice, with many adherents choosing to delay and even skip breakfast. “This method is often chosen as a way to control caloric intake and improve metabolic health. But pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and eating disorders, must be taken into consideration to ensure the safety and effectiveness of this practice.”it says.

“Additionally, skipping breakfast can lead to greater food intake later, often in less structured and possibly higher calorie patterns. These eating patterns can contribute to weight gain and obesity, which are known risk factors for cardiovascular disease.”complete.

The study noted that some groups of people tend to have their first and last meals later: in general, they were younger participants, students or unemployed, single, without a family history of cardiovascular diseases, smokers and those with a higher monthly income. lows. Furthermore, those who ate meals later had greater alcohol consumption, with more episodes of excessive drinking. They also reported sleeping later and were more likely to have greater variability in meal times throughout the week.

“The fact that younger and single participants tended to eat later is not particularly surprising. Young adults, especially students and singles, may have more flexible and less structured life schedules, which leads to more irregular and later meal times. The association between eating late and drinking more alcohol may reflect a more social and nocturnal lifestyle.”assesses the Einstein specialist.

The importance of chrononutrition

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality in the world. According to research, diet is a major risk factor and contributes to 7.94 million deaths related to these conditions annually. The authors say that modern lifestyles and the rise of fasting practices that promote skipping meals have led to poor nutritional behaviors, such as eating late at night and skipping breakfast.

Therefore, more and more health professionals are warning about the importance of chrononutrition. “This is a field of nutrition that explores how meal timing interacts with the body’s biological clock [o ritmo circadiano] to affect health and metabolism. It is based on the idea that not just what you eat, but when you eat it, has significant impacts on health, well-being and disease prevention.”explains the nutritionist.

The human body operates on natural 24-hour cycles, which regulate physiological processes such as sleep, metabolism, hormone secretion and many other cellular functions, and chrononutrition emphasizes eating in line with these rhythms to optimize health.

“Maintaining a routine, eating at the correct times and limiting food intake to certain times of the day, can help improve metabolic health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity. In practice, this has been worked on in the office, making patients aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy routine”adds Serena del Favero.

With information from Einstein Agency.