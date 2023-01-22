Eating | Many people are used to eating their food far too quickly – A nutritionist explains the harm it does

According to the nutritionist, chewing too fast is not good. In his opinion, many people could slow down their eating.

Lunch break there is still plenty left, but the plate is already empty.

It was time to get busy again.

In Hotkie, the food may not be chewed properly, which can cause, for example, stomach symptoms such as bloating, says a licensed nutritionist Katja Nissinen.

When eating quickly, he often eats large pieces and may put more food in his mouth before he has even had time to swallow the previous mouthful. In this case, air goes into the stomach in addition to food, he continues.

Proper chewing of food is therefore important.

Possible after all, stomach problems are not the only problem that careless chewing can lead to.

According to Nissinen, when you eat quickly, you might eat too much, because you don’t have time to feel full during the meal. It only comes afterwards, when you realize you’ve eaten yourself into a mess.

The body is good at regulating the feeling of satiety. However, the modern world does not support listening to the body’s satiety signals very well. When you eat in a hurry, it makes it difficult to control eating and to feel full, Nissinen says.

When you eat calmly and chew carefully, you may feel full already during the meal, says Nissinen. According to Nissinen, the satiety effect of liquid foods is weaker than naturally chewable foods.

In the past, it has been beneficial for people to eat more than their own energy needs in a single meal, because food has not always been available, Nissinen says.

Nowadays, the situation is different.

On offer there are many high energy foods. According to Nissinen, if you are hot on them, you can get too much energy without noticing.

He also encourages you to focus on eating and calm down the mealtime. Not to take, for example, a phone or other smart devices to the dining table.

“If you don’t even look at the food you eat, you can easily eat more than you need.”

Nissinen according to the main function of chewing is to grind food and increase salivation. Saliva mixes with food and makes it soft. In this way, the food becomes easy to swallow and easy to digest.

Chewing is also the first stage of digestion. According to Nissinen, if food is not chewed carefully, digestion has to do more work compared to if the food is already ground.

Digestion works with the help of enzymes. Enzymes such as amylase are already secreted in the mouth. Amylase secretion can be noticed, for example, when chewing rye bread for a long time. After a while, the bread becomes sweet, when the starch in the rye bread breaks down into sugars. Carbohydrates in food are absorbed from the intestines in the form of sugars for use by the body, states Nissinen.

“Sensing food by seeing, smelling and tasting, among other things, causes an increase in digestive enzymes and salivation.”

According to Nissinen, this is the cephalic phase of eating. At this stage, the production of appetite-regulating hormones is also activated. This is how the body prepares for the feeling of satiety.

How how long is it good to chew one’s food so that it is ground enough?

It is impossible to define the appropriate amount or time of chewing, because the composition of the food has a decisive effect on it, states Nissinen. Soft foods, such as yogurt or mashed potatoes, naturally need a shorter chewing time than, for example, grated carrot or cabbage.

“We eat so many different foods that it seems funny to say that you should chew ten times, for example. Ten times is too much for some food, and too little for another.”

If I myself have a tendency to eat too quickly and feel that food should be chewed too little, Nissinen has a few tricks that can be used to slow down her own eating pace.

You can clock the time you spend eating, says Nissinen. If you notice that you eat lunch in five or ten minutes, and the lunch break is twenty minutes or half an hour, then slow down your eating little by little.

He encourages eating together with someone. Then there is often talking, which imperceptibly slows down eating.

According to Nissinen, another trick that works is increasing the amount of fresh vegetables. They have to be chewed, which makes it difficult to eat quickly.

This is also good in terms of nutrition, because in Finland we still eat too few vegetables, fruits and berries, Nissinen reminds.

“Eating should generally be calmed down. It feels like people are rushing at a terrible speed – five minutes and lunch is eaten.”