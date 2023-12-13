Eating more plant-based and less animal food is better for the climate. But are the Dutch lacking anything if they eat less meat and dairy? No, is the short answer from the Health Council in a new advice. The 'protein transition' actually provides health benefits for most Dutch people.

The eating pattern then comes closer to the Guidelines for good nutrition, in which the Health Council summarizes the state of nutritional science. A more plant-based diet – with whole grains, fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes – has a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. “Not only less meat, but eating less at all is good for the climate and health,” says Marianne Geleijnse, vice-chairman of the Health Council. “What we sometimes forget is that overconsumption also makes an important contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Health Council's findings may not be surprising, but they are necessary to know whether the government is on the right track with the protein transition.

The urgency is clear: the food system is responsible for a third of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, almost two-thirds of biodiversity loss and half of nitrogen. Animal food is also less efficient to produce: to get one kilo of animal protein, it is estimated that six kilos of vegetable protein is needed in feed – these are plants that can largely also be eaten by humans.

A shift from 57 to 40 percent animal proteins will benefit the health of most Dutch people, says the Health Council

The Dutch now get almost 60 percent of their proteins from meat, fish, dairy and eggs. The goal is to obtain a maximum of 50 percent of proteins from animal products by 2030. But more is needed for a better environment and to achieve climate goals. The question was whether a shift to 40 percent animal and 60 percent vegetable would have consequences for public health.

A broad 'protein transition' committee, with nutritionists as well as agricultural and environmental scientists, investigated whether such a more sustainable diet causes shortages. Because eating less animal protein brings about all kinds of shifts. For example, what about vitamins, calcium and iron? And what does less animal protein mean for children, the elderly or pregnant women?

In addition to cohort studies, which look at existing connections, the Health Council also used models to “turn all the buttons”, as Geleijnse puts it. “This is how you can… Guidelines for good nutrition set a limit, turn the sustainability knob and also include the foods that people are already eating. That makes it a realistic model.” And so the committee was able to conclude that a shift from 57 to 40 percent animal proteins is good for the health of most Dutch people.

1 How much protein do you need?

The average protein requirement for adults is 0.66 grams per kilo of body weight, but to be on the safe side the recommendation is slightly higher: 0.83 grams. Protein deficiencies are almost non-existent in the Netherlands. 90 percent of Dutch people now have a higher intake than the average requirement and 70 percent eat more than recommended. Only people who eat very little – vulnerable elderly people, for example, or people who are underweight – are more likely to fall below that standard.

This average high protein consumption also means that the Health Council does not expect any problems if people eat less animal proteins. Model calculations showed that a shift to 60 percent vegetable protein is associated with a decrease of no more than 13 percent in the total. And even if protein intake drops by 20 percent, people still get enough protein. “There is sufficient margin,” says Geleijnse.

Health CouncilMarianne Geleijnse It is clear that meat every day is no longer suitable, it will be less than the 500 grams of today

2 How much meat and dairy will be left if the balance goes to 60 percent plant-based?

First of all: according to the latest polls, the Dutch eat less animal products than about 10 years ago, but always more than the maximum 500 grams per week that the Nutrition Center now recommends.

The Health Council does not provide grams or portions to make the 40 percent animal content specific – that translation is up to the Nutrition Center. “But it is clear that meat every day is no longer suitable,” says Geleijnse. “It will also be less than the current 500 grams.” Those 500 grams are part of a diet with 50 percent animal proteins.

The guideline can remain the same for dairy. “Otherwise you won't get your calcium. But don't exaggerate. A few portions per day is sufficient, more is not necessary,” says Geleijnse. She emphasizes that plant-based variants with a healthy composition (sufficient protein, calcium and vitamin B12) are a full-fledged dairy substitute – and helpful in achieving a 40:60 balance.

In the calculations, the Health Council assumes a shift towards healthy vegetable proteins. A shift to salty veggie burgers and sweet soy desserts has little benefit to public health. But a healthy transition is not an easy task. Legumes are not popular and nuts are expensive. And already most Dutch people do not eat according to the Wheel of Five. “The consumer cannot do it alone as long as the supply continues to move in an unhealthy direction. This is a task for the government and manufacturers.”

3 Vegetable proteins have a less favorable composition of amino acids and are less well absorbed by the body. Isn't that a problem?

The margins are so wide that even with lower quality proteins the body still lacks nothing. “You can get the same package of essential amino acids with vegetable sources,” says Geleijnse. “You just have to look more closely at combinations.” For example, legumes and grains are a good combination.

Eating meat is no guarantee for high-quality protein combinations. The lowest value emerged from the models for a combination of red meat, potato and mushroom.

And all those protein products that the supermarket is full of? Then you're in the right place right away, right? Geleijnse: “There is a huge overvaluation of protein. But that emphasis on macro ingredients – first it was fats and carbohydrates, now protein – has nothing to do with a healthy and nutritious diet.” Expensive protein bars, shakes and desserts are therefore unnecessary, except for malnourished people.

4 And what about athletes? Strength athletes consume protein powders en masse.

According to the advice, 'recreational athletes' do not need more protein than average, although recreational is not defined. In any case, the Health Council has not taken strength athletes into account, for whom everything revolves around muscle building. Proteins from animal sources are more similar to protein from your own muscles than vegetable proteins and are more easily converted into muscle mass. But you can also build muscle with vegetable proteins. Geleijnse: “Whether you can build up just as much muscle mass with this, we did not think was a relevant question for public health.”

5 Which groups deserve extra attention?

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are more likely to develop deficiencies with a plant-based diet, for example in iodine or zinc. Children do have a higher protein requirement than adults due to growth, but less animal protein is fine. Teenage girls are at risk of iron deficiencies, but this is already a risk for that group, even if they do eat meat. Something similar also applies to sick and vulnerable people, for whom it is difficult to eat. If you eat too little, you will lack much more than just protein. Geleijnse: “A shift to plant-based does not in itself create new problems.”

With one portion of fish per week you can also get your fish fatty acids with a vegetarian menu

6 And vegetarians and vegans?

Perhaps the most striking advice from the Health Council: vegetarians no longer need extra protein. Higher protein standards still apply for those who do not eat meat. The Health Council is moving away from that. With only dairy and eggs, new calculations show that you will not lack anything. Vegetarians are actually the living example of 40:60. They have already gone through the transition, the Health Council writes. Fish will not be an option for basic vegetarians, but with one portion of fish per week you can also get your fish fatty acids with a vegetarian menu.

More research is needed for vegans, who do not eat animal protein at all, the Health Council writes. The group is still too small to say anything about it.

7 Is this protein report a step towards no more meat and dairy?

“It is emphatically not the intention to say that everyone should become a vegetarian,” says Geleijnse. “Consuming less, less animal products and a shift from red meat to chicken are the most important steps to reduce emissions.” 60 percent vegetable proteins is just not enough to stay within the limits of the planet, but 80 or 100 percent is not necessary, provided that food production becomes more sustainable at the same time.

The Health Council refers to a study about the environmental benefits of circular agriculture and a healthier diet. In a food system in which land use and greenhouse gases remain within planetary boundaries, total protein intake decreases from 80 to 46 grams per day. Of this, 18 grams is still animal protein, well below the current 48 grams. Very little, but not zero.

Potatoes with vegetables and meat? Or quinoa with beans?

A meal with meat ensures faster production of muscle proteins then a vegan meal with the same amount of protein and calories. This is evident from a experiment of the Maastricht UMC+, where sixteen people over 65 received a plate of quinoa with chickpeas, broad beans, soy beans and soy sauce on one day and a beef tartare with potato, green beans, apple sauce and herb butter on another day. Muscle proteins are necessary for building muscles. The researchers wanted to know how muscles respond to proteins in a meal, because, unlike when you take powders, it also contains other nutrients. These nutrients also influence how quickly the body absorbs the proteins and produces new muscle proteins. 'Muscle protein synthesis' occurred on average one and a half times faster after the meat meal than when the test subjects had finished a vegetable plate. According to the researchers, this is partly because the body digests vegetable proteins less well and they are absorbed less quickly. What also plays a role is the composition of vegetable proteins, which is less similar to body proteins than that of animal proteins. This outcome does not mean that the muscles necessarily need meat. Healthy people can compensate for the lower quality of vegetable proteins by eating more of them. Exercise before and after meals also ensures better muscle protein production. “But for frail elderly people or patients with little appetite, eating enough and exercising is more difficult,” says professor of muscle physiology Luc van Loon, who led the study. And this study only compared the effect of two meals. Much more influences muscle protein synthesis: at what time you eat and what else you eat, for example. Even your attitude counts, says Van Loon. “If you eat while lying down, you digest less quickly.” It is also possible that people who adopt a completely vegan diet will have their bodies adapt and digest plant-based protein sources better. The Maastricht research was partly paid for by the meat industry. Van Loon also conducts research with producers of vegetable proteins. He also sat on the 'protein transition' committee of the Health Council. He does not advocate eating more meat. “We don't eat enough vegetables. A major advantage of eating more unprocessed fruit and vegetables is that you usually consume fewer calories. This way you reduce the risk of obesity and therefore all kinds of chronic diseases.”