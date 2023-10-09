Food & Function: Eating grapes improves vision in older people

A team of scientists from the National University of Singapore concluded that daily consumption of grapes can improve vision in older people. Work results published in Food & Function magazine.

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial involved 34 people. For 16 weeks, they were asked to take 1.5 cups of grapes per day, while the control group was given a placebo. The researchers found that people in the grape group had significantly improved macular pigment optical density (MPOD). In addition, the plasma levels of antioxidants and phenols increased in these subjects. The findings are consistent with previous studies that have shown that eating grapes protects retinal structure and function.

Dietary antioxidants may reduce oxidative stress caused by aging. Grapes contain large amounts of natural antioxidants and polyphenols.

In May, researchers at Western New England University found that eating grapes had a beneficial effect on the gut microbiome, increasing the number of beneficial bacteria.