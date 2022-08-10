Eating grapes brings many benefits, scientifically verified by many researches. For example, a team of researchers fromUniversity of California, David Geffen School of Medicinefound evidence showing that including grapes in your daily diet can increase gut biome diversity and even lower blood cholesterol levels.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nutrients.

Eating grapes and lowering cholesterol: this is what the research says

Previous studies have shown that eating certain fruits, such as apples and grapes, can promote the health of blood cases thanks to the presence of blood polyphenols, which are antioxidants. Eating grapes also lowers blood sugar levels as well blood pressure and, in some cases, consuming polyphenols has been shown to reduce inflammation, a contributing factor to heart disease. In this new work, the researchers looked at other possible health benefits of consuming grapes.

To find out more about the possible positive health benefits, the team of experts recruited 19 healthy adult volunteers. Everyone practiced a special low-fat diet polyphenols And fibers for four weeks. Hence, each subject ate the same diet but with the addition of grape powder. The volunteers ate 46 grams of the powder every day, which is equivalent to two servings of grapes. The researchers collected stool, blood and urine samples from the volunteers during both phases of the experiment.

The team of scholars found that after four weeks of consuming the grape powder, all the volunteers saw an increase in the diversity of the gut biome. Previous research has shown that increased gut biome diversity tends to be associated with a strong immune system.

In particular, the levels of Akkermansia bacteria, which is known to have a positive impact on glucose levels and lipid metabolism. The researchers also found a decrease in overall cholesterol levels of 6.1% and a drop of 5.9% in LDL. The scits also found that some steroid acids in the bile decreased by 40.9 percent – previous research has shown that they play a role in cholesterol metabolism.

Another benefit of eating grapes is the protection of the skin from the sun’s rays, according to research developed by a team of experts from the University of Alabama at the Birmingham Department of Dermatology.

One one study published in the scientific journal Journal of the American Academy of Dermatologya 74.8% increase in natural skin protection was shown when 19 healthy human subjects ingested lyophilized grape powder orally for 14 days.

The study found that a group of natural compounds, polyphenols, found in grapes and other fruits and vegetables, can reduce acute UV radiation damage in healthy adults, as previously demonstrated in mouse models. Additionally, it can decrease proteins in the body that promote inflammation. This is the first study showing that eating table grapes has a photoprotective effect on the response to sunburn in humans.

“The results of the study indicate that oral consumption of grapes has systemic beneficial effects in healthy adults,” he said Allen OakMD, dermatologist of the UAB School of Medicine and lead author of the study. “These benefits include inhibiting inflammation and repairing damage to the DNA“.

In addition to consuming the powder, the study also showed that applying a topical extract based on a grape seed polyphenol, proanthocyanidin, can reduce the formation of sunburn cells. Furthermore, preliminary results suggest that eating grapes may also help prevent skin cancers, although more studies are needed in this area before any conclusions are drawn.

“Consuming grapes can act as ‘edible sunscreen’,” said Oak. “This doesn’t mean that grapes should be used instead of sunscreen, but it can offer additional protection that we are eager to keep learning more about. This research is exciting because our current results provide building blocks for further studies that could result in a naturally sourced oral photoprotective product “

Another not negligible benefit of eating grapes is the reduction of infections. Nearly 35% of Americans, around 79 million, are obese, which puts them at greater risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and bacterial and viral infections. Natural compounds, called “phytochemicals,” found in fruits such as grapes and strawberries can help reduce these risks.

In a previous study, molecular biologist Susan Zunino, of the Western Human Nutrition Research Center (WHNRC) of the Agricultural Research Service in Davis, California, was the first to show a link between eating grapes and the prevention of type 1 diabetes. in mice. She also found that obese humans’ consumption of grapes can reduce blood levels of certain types of fat linked to heart disease and reduce the risk of developing infections.

Zunino, who works in the WHNRC’s Disease and Immunity Prevention Unit, is studying phytochemicals to determine if they could help obese people fight infections.

“Documentation of viral and bacterial infection in hospitals and clinics has shown that obese people have a much higher risk of developing infections after surgery,” Zunino explained: “During the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, many more obese individuals than people of normal weight have been hospitalized because they could not defeat the virus ”.

As for Zunino’s new research, 24 obese subjects were recruited and given grape powder or a placebo, which they mixed with water and drank twice a day. This study was a crossover study, which means that each participant drank the placebo or grape powder for 3 weeks and then, after a “washout” period, the participant switched to the opposite powder for another 3 weeks.

“This design allows each person to act as their own control to measure responses to grape dust,” Zunino specified. Freeze-dried whole table grapes, green, red and purple, were used by the California Table Grape Commission to make the grape powder.

During the 9-week study, scientists took blood samples at six different times to measure the grape’s effects on blood lipids (fats), blood markers of inflammation, and immune system cells. Compared to the placebo group, volunteers in the grape powder group had lower plasma concentrations of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as “bad” cholesterol, and LDL particles, both of which are involved in heart disease.

“We isolated immune cells from the blood and stimulated the cells with a component of bacteria called ‘lipopolysaccharide’,” Zunino described. “We have seen a 14 to 17 percent increase in the production of proteins – cytokines – from monocytes which are critical for fighting infections.” See also Arbor

Zunino found a similar event in a study with strawberries. One of the same cytokine proteins was produced when obese individuals consumed strawberry powder. People who consumed grape or strawberry powder in two separate studies increased cytokine production in response to the bacterial component, he adds.

“However, being obese leads to more inflammation in the body and we still don’t know if the increased production of these cytokines after eating these fruits can contribute to more inflammation or if they will be helpful in reducing infections,” Zunino added. “More studies are needed”.

Zunino plans to conduct more studies in obese mice to see if phytochemicals can actually help fight infections. “I can do a much more detailed analysis with monocytes to see what types of receptors could be stimulated that could be involved in increasing the ability of obese animals to fight infections,” concluded the expert.

It is important to specify that this article is for informational purposes only and does not intend to replace the professionalism, seriousness and preparation of the medical profession. If you intend to change your diet and consume more grapes, it is always better to talk to your family doctor who will be able to give you advice aimed at your general well-being and your health.

A particular way, and right to specify that eating grapes is not the panacea for all ills, especially for people suffering from hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes or obesity. Although the benefits of eating grapes are supported by scientific research developed by distinguished scientists, one must never indulge in self-healing experiments because instead of bringing benefits, they could cause complications for those who are already struggling to have a healthy life and a better quality of life. life.