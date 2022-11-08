The people who consume highly processed foods daily (ultra-processed) such as soups that are marketed pre-packaged, sauces, Frozen pizza and ready-to-eat foods, are at high risk of dying earlier in life.

This was revealed by a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, which indicates that the consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a 10 percent risk of causing premature deaths that are preventable.

Other examples of ultra-processed foods include hotdogs, sausages, soft drinks, ice cream, and prepackaged cookies, cakes, candies, and donuts.

The study was conducted in 2019 with data from the Brazilian population. Consumption of these ultra-processed foods, which contain little or no whole foods, was found to have contributed to the premature death of 57,000 people in Brazil.

This trend could increase in other countries, since the foods that are prepared today contain ingredients extracted from the food or synthesized in laboratories they have been gradually replacing traditional foods and meals made from fresh and minimally processed ingredients in many countries.

According to the study’s lead author, Eduardo AF Nilson, of the University of Sao Paulo and Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Brazil, “Previous modeling studies have estimated the health and economic burden of critical ingredients, such as sodium, sugar and trans fats, and specific foods or beverages, such as sugary drinks.

Consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with many disease outcomessuch as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, some types of cancer and other diseases, and represents an important cause of premature and preventable death among Brazilian adults,” said Nilson

The study determined that ultra-processed foods are consumed in all age and gender strata in Brazil between 13 and 21 percent of food intake during the study period.

We recommend you read:

In more developed countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia, the impact of ultra-processed foods on premature deaths may be greater because they account for more than half of total dietary caloric intake.