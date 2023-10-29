A few years ago, an American study published in the journal Progress in Neurobiology (in 2021) discovered that there was an extreme force between the sense of smell and the hippocampus (that is, that place in the brain where memory lives). Said like that, it seems logical, but until then it was not known how to explain why certain smells could take us to a forgotten sphere of our lives. Why the aroma could reactivate our forgotten memories and excessively stimulate our emotions. When Proust wrote the first part of In Search of Lost Time (Along Swann’s path1913) enveloped us in a story full of childhood memories that were born from a simple gesture: dipping a cupcake in a cup of tea.

“There is nothing more powerful than an olfactory memory.” He wrote, in 2004, the researcher, sommelier, advisor to great chefs and master of harmonies, François Chartier, in his book Papillae and Molecules (Gastro Planet). That book-essay, a fantastic reflection on the search for harmonies, continued, eight years later, with the book The Aromatic Cuisine. All the science of aromas for cooking at home (Gastro Planet). “This book can be an exhaustive bible,” wrote the author, “a practical work and a tool to put all my aromatic harmonies at hand to create culinary recipes and properly pair wines (and other drinks) and dishes. Throughout these pages, foods, grape varieties, wines, spirits, cocktails, teas and other beverages are discussed, from avocado to zinfandel (red grape variety).” Both books are essential for those for whom the composition of aromas, flavors and textures in a dish are important when composing a menu. Almost 300 foods and drinks, each with its history, its practicality and its usefulness in the kitchen. A passage to the world of incredible combinations like the fact that ham is a great ally of cloves or that if you grate a little cocoa on top of the green asparagus you will end up levitating on the table.

Without a doubt, aroma can be that intangible guide that leads us to the world of memories, those that we think we remember and those that we want to forget. This is possibly how the first idea of ​​the book began. Cooking with Herbs (Debate editorial). Its author, Karin Leiz, begins in the first pages with the memory of her childhood, of her hours in the garden at home, stumbling, loving the herbs that grew randomly on either side of the boundaries of her home. “I was fascinated by the acrid and strong flavor of the mastic,” writes the author, “the opaqueness of the geranium leaves, the delicious nectar that was sucked through the pedicles of the jasmine flowers, in contrast to the unbearably bitter taste of the ivy.” . I discovered a world and I began to devour nasturtium leaves, parsley, and, to the great scandal of my mother, the chives that she cultivated with so much care, but which did not seem to like our garden, as it grew a little scrawny and with difficulty. . The book is deliciously edited, with beautiful illustrations by Juliet Pomés Leiz, where we immerse ourselves in a fascinating world of aromatics and flowers. What it provokes, above all, is a lot of curiosity and this curiosity discovers things like how everything is used from fennel (almost like pork): the stems, the seeds, the flowers or the bulbs, everything has a definitive anise flavor, and which is delicious in salads in soups such as the Iranian Mast O Khiar (with cucumbers, chives and garlic) or, for example, in a simple dish with peas. In addition, it also provides that, for example, sage, if you cook it, will release much more of its aromas and that it is ideal for, among many other dishes, to flavor a bean stew or a soupy rice with pumpkin.

Cover of ‘Edulis. Edible plants that will transform food’, by Artur Cisar-Erlach and Kevin Hobbs (Editorial Librooks).

“There are more than 400 thousand plant species, 300 thousand of which are probably perfectly edible. Many were consumed for millennia but simply forgotten, while another remains an essential part of the diet of indigenous peoples. Many others have the potential to be used on a large scale thanks to recent scientific discoveries, innovative selection techniques and new agricultural and processing technologies.” This is how one of the latest novelties to arrive at the bookstore begins: Edulis, Edible plants that will transform foodby Kevin Hobbs and Artur Cisar-Erlach illustrations by Katie Kulla and edited by Librooks. The book is a manifesto in favor of taking advantage of what surrounds us, a wake-up call to take care of the environment, to recover edible plants and find an alternative to the fight for sustainability. The edition is delicious and the proposal is clear and concise: this book is for those who seek to know the origins, properties and their uses in the kitchen. In total, 70 edible plants from all over the world: the African mango, the tomatillo, the desert date tree, the safflower, the zarcillejo, the water chestnut…

Cover of ‘The aromatic kitchen’, by François Chartier (Editorial Planeta Gastro).

The book Wild (edited by Planeta Gastro) and written by a research team from the Basque Culinary Center, it was awarded by the Gourmand as the Best Book in the World in the Best Food & Nature Book category. It could be said that its content moves between the depth of a botany essay and the practicality of a traditional cooking recipe book, where edible plants are the main protagonists. A precise and exhaustive analysis of 180 varieties analyzed by botanists and chefs. It has no waste.

Acorn ice cream with oak leaves, recipe from the interior of ‘Silvestre’, by Basque Culinary Center (Editorial Planeta Gastro). Bernat Alberdi

Sara Cucala is a writer, creator and journalist specialized in gastronomy. The creator of one of the first gastronomy and travel blogs, she has written numerous books, coordinated the culinary content of TVE’s afternoon magazine and directed several films and documentaries. She is founder and co-owner of the gastronomic bookstore and cooking school A Punto.

