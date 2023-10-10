EIt’s a varied program that Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited people to in his hometown on Monday and Tuesday: a walk on the Elbe in the fine west of Hamburg with a visit to a fish shop, a boat trip through the Hamburg harbor and a visit to the Elbphilharmonie. A fair-weather program for getting to know each other informally at the first ever Franco-German cabinet meeting. But the program stood in strange contrast to the current world political situation. It was also clear again and again that German-French relations are not just carefree.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

This could be seen right at the beginning when Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst received the French President and his wife Brigitte on the large Airbus site on Monday. Hands were shaken at a distance. Emmanuel Macron grabbed Scholz’s arm with his left hand; he repeated the gesture later, but Scholz did not return it. After welcoming the two cabinets, a press statement followed later. Scholz used the first name of “dear Emmanuel” and immediately afterwards addressed him in French. “Soyez le bienvenu,” he said, “I welcome you.”

“A flair like on the Côte d’Azur”

In the large Airbus hall, the heads of state and government looked at the flagship model A321 XLR, with which Airbus wants to win a future in which hydrogen will probably power the aircraft. Around 15,000 employees work at Airbus in Hamburg, and there are even more in Toulouse, France. Each location supplies certain parts, so the machines can only fly if everyone works together. Scholz praised one of the most successful German-French collaborations in the industrial sector and a unique success story. Macron and he agreed that this should be continued.

Later we went on a small barge called MS Jakob for a harbor tour. The fairy lights on the ship shone brightly over the Elbe. Inside, according to the operator, it offers “noble interiors in Hanseatic colors”, brass and mahogany wood, “a flair like on the Côte d’Azur”. If only the sky hadn’t been black from the Hamburg rain. Dirty weather or not, he felt the “spirit of Hamburg,” the friendly will to understand each other better, Macron said the next morning at a press conference in a fine hotel in the west of Hamburg, where the cabinet stayed and met. These “fruits of Hamburg” will be harvested in the coming weeks.







In Hamburg, said Scholz, as the “gateway to the world,” people have always looked outside the box. That’s why the city was a good place for the first German-French cabinet meeting, which was to be followed by others. “The format worked,” said Scholz. It was also about expressing “the very special quality and connection of our relationships”. France and Germany are crucial for Europe. As with many couples, there are “different perspectives every now and then,” but it is possible to develop common points of view and be supported by mutual appreciation and affection.

On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, after short presentations by a scientist and a start-up entrepreneur, the cabinet members discussed industrial change and maintaining social cohesion as well as artificial intelligence (AI). The discussion was “trusting and extremely open,” said Scholz. There is agreement that it is important to take advantage of the opportunities presented by technological change.