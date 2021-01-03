Eating Disorders The criteria for eating disorders need to be updated, the researcher says – also the pursuit of muscle can be associated with eating disorder behavior

However, such a form of eating disorder is not identified. The expert would need a change in diagnostics.

Muscle the motives behind the pursuit can reveal whether the hobby is on a healthy footing. If you are aiming for a certain appearance or body ideal, the means are often different from those of an athlete who seeks to promote his or her health and well-being, says a docent of developmental psychology who specializes in eating disorder research. Rasmus Isomaa.

Appearance-focused muscle pursuit often involves large amounts of muscle training and eating habits that maximize the benefits of training.

“Means can even meet diagnostic criteria for an eating disorder. Eating can be compulsive, scarce, or it can be accompanied by strict rules. Eating very little, on the other hand, easily leads to binge eating, after which eating may be compensated by an even harder workout or eating less, ”Isomaa describes.

However, such a form of eating disorder is not recognized, according to Isomaa. The diagnostic criteria for eating disorders emphasize the tendency to lose weight.

Isoma believes that the issue needs to be updated: in addition to the pursuit of weight loss, the criterion of eating disorder should also be the pursuit of muscularity. Isomaa estimates that such a more atypical eating disorder would be found evenly in both men and women.

Currently, only about five percent of patients treated in eating disorder clinics are men. Dysfunction is prominent among male patients.

Women and men’s means of gaining muscle often differ. According to Isomaa, men’s eating is more seasonal: the pursuit of muscle involves mass periods and weight loss periods, as well as the use of supplements.

“For women, the emphasis is on trying to eat less and as healthy as possible, as well as restricting so-called forbidden foods,” says Isomaa.

Sometimes a muscle dysmorphic disorder can also be found in the background of compulsive muscle pursuit. This means that a person has an obsessive belief that he is not muscular enough and that he should be more muscular. The sufferer experiences bodily shame and a feeling of inadequacy, and the matter affects his or her daily life.

“Such a disorder is more on a thought level, while eating disorders are reflected in behavior,” Isomaa says.

Eating Disorders expert Katri Mikkilä says that lavish muscle pursuit and the associated disturbed eating behavior began to become more common about ten years ago after the fitness boom hit Finland. According to Mikkilä, your current general body is muscular, and muscularity is much more valued than it was fifteen years ago.

“The pursuit of muscle is seen as the behavior of a well-groomed and self-caring person. If someone misses the evening party because of training, they are easily just admired. In reality, a person might prefer evening parties themselves, but may feel that he has no other choice. ”

When a healthy muscle pursuit turns into a disorder? The border can pass, for example, at the point where one’s own external being begins to determine one’s own value and when the means related to the pursuit of muscles begin to guide choices or dictate everyday life, Mikkilä says.

According to Mikkilä, getting rid of disturbed training and eating behavior is difficult, because a person rarely notices any problem in his or her own behavior.

For example, binge eating or vomiting usually wakes a person up to the point that everything is not right. There is no similar awakening in movement, because exercise is always perceived as basically healthy behavior.

“It often happens that a person gets some kind of stress injury that stops the movement completely for a moment. Only mandatory rest has helped many learn a new kind of attitude to movement, ”says Mikkilä.

According to Mikkilä, all forms of eating disorder are about a person trying to deal with the challenges of their life by controlling and shaping their own body. It brings security, even if the rest of life is chaos. With training, a person can also strive for an appearance that he believes will bring a better feeling, life or happiness.