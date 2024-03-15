Eating disorders, Garlatti: “The increase in cases among very young people is worrying”

On eating disorders (DCA), the Authority for Children and Adolescents gives the floor to the girls and boys of its Council: “It's not a number on the scale that defines you. Listen to your emotions” is the invitation they extend today, on the occasion of National Lilac Bow Day, to their peers with a social campaign to help them love themselves. Reporting his statements on Social Editor: “I read from the press of a constant 20% annual increase in nutrition disorders between 10 and 13 years. Anorexia, bulimia, binge eating afflict, according to the Higher Institute of Health, over three million people, of which 60% are between 13 and 25 years old and, truly alarmingly, 6% are under 12 years old – says the Guarantor Authority, Carla Garlatti -. I appreciated that the boys and girls of the Consulta did not remain indifferent to eating disorders. Indeed, they were the ones who proposed talking about it. They reflected on the topic throughout March – also with the support of the head of the DCA operational unit of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome Valeria Zanna – and created the social campaign”. The post is characterized by the stylized image of a girl who hugs themselves: “The hugs of a parent, a friend or a friend are not enough for those who suffer – adds Garlatti – they first need to learn to love themselves”.

“The lowering of the age of onset, which also affects boys and girls, can produce serious consequences on the body and mind. The same Italian Society of Child Neuropsychiatry recalled that identification and timely and multidisciplinary intervention are decisive for an effective prognosis. For this reason, a widespread diffusion of care services is important, which overcomes the current territorial deficiencies: most of the 135 centers are concentrated in the North. Furthermore, I am even more struck by learning that not even three out of ten centers have a residential facility for intensive rehabilitation and that 40% of the residences do not accept minors under 14 years of age.”