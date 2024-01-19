Children and parents together with the lilac bow and balloon color the square under the Ministry of Health in Rome. The families are asking for greater attention from the Government on eating disorders (ADC). They don't want to be left alone and complain 'you are cutting off our future', reads a banner. The demonstration comes after the protests for the cutting of resources for this type of disorder – we are talking about anorexia and bulimia, but not only – which then returned with the announcement of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, of 10 million euros for the Extraordinary Fund DCA in 2024. But it is not enough for the Lilla Movement, which sent a letter to Schillaci, which will be read during the sit-in. “They are small things if we think of 20 Regions and the total lack of specialized centers”, explains Maruska Albertazzi, founder and activist of the Lilia Movement, to Adnkronos Salute.

“Hearing that the Government has noticed eating disorders today after the protests makes us smile – he continues – If these diseases are important to them, they don't expect the protests. It's not possible that they didn't know”. However, “10 million is nothing for 20 Regions – he reiterates – and many do not have services. There is a State law, the 2022 Financial Law, which provides for an autonomous budget for eating disorders in the LEAs”, the essential levels of assistance. “We want that law to be respected. The Regions are obliged to guarantee the management of these pathologies which, however, are now included in psychiatric diseases. Our appeal today – underlines Albertazzi – is that the minister really listens to us. The families are forced on journeys of hope, to spend 280-300 a day in private centers to have our children treated. Every year there are 3 thousand victims of DCA.”

“We have other events planned. March 15th is Lilac Bow Day, but a disease doesn't exist just one day, but all year round – states Aurora Caporossi, founder and president of Animenta Aps – Molise has no centres, Puglia one, the South is discovered, there are waiting lists of 6 months up to 1 year. It's not possible.”