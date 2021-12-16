Anorexia and bulimia but not only. These are eating disorders involving 3.5 million Italians, of which 70% in adolescence and pre-adolescence. A meeting in the Chamber promoted by Marta Grande, deputy of the M5S. “Eating disorders are a real emergency from which politics cannot escape – explained Grande – They affect over 3 million people, especially young and very young people who need integrated support. They are people who feel alone because they do not find specialized figures who can help them e do it in time, there are few facilities suitable for treatment and the pandemic has aggravated the situation “.

“If we consider that mental health will be the most important challenge of the future, Parliament and the Government must concretely address this problem and give answers. There is an amendment in the Budget Law on Eating Disorders that would be important for a first step to give a concrete help “, highlighted the deputy who re-launched the need to include these disorders in the Lea, the essential levels of assistance, of the NHS.

Eating disorders “have a prevalence of 4% in the population but there has been an increase in the last two years also linked to the pandemic. They are pathologies that begin in pre-adolescent age and only for anorexia the increase was 40%. It should also be remembered, and I am sorry to say it, but every year 3,000 boys and girls die in Italy from this type of ailment. We tell the future of this country, they are pathologies that affect young people and adolescents who will then become citizens of the future “. Leonardo Mendolicchio, psychiatrist expert in eating disorders, who closely follows these problems even with the docuseries ‘Hunger for love’, broadcast on Raitre, and with the book ‘The weight of love’ (Rizzoli edizioni), in his speech today at a press conference in the Chamber for proposals for an effective treatment of eating disorders.